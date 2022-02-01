Military lawyer says genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law
On today's episode John-Henry is joined by attorney Todd Callender, who explains how the COVID pandemic has turned us into lab rats subject to a nefarious gene therapy experiment.
The John-Henry Westen Show
February 1, 2022
