Military veterans targeted in Canada's new suicide "healthcare" plan

Retired army infantryman Mark Meincke, the host of Operation Tango Romeo, the Trauma Recovery Podcast, has uncovered the shocking suicide operation that the Canadian government is waging against its own veterans. Rather than treat veterans for PTSD and wartime trauma, veterans are being offered state-sponsored murder as the 'final solution' for “healthcare” woes. Is this what’s coming next to the rest of the developed world? Canada is killing itself, and the market for despair is thriving. Join John-Henry Westen as he and Meincke break open Canada’s barbaric obsession with suicide, all a part of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) policies—and what the culture of life can do before it's too late.

FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

