Millions of Jews were killed because good people stayed silent, get out and vote!

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 11.03.2020. Today, Mother Miriam encourages listeners to get out and vote. She reminds them that not voting is a vote for the wrong party. It is when good men stay silent that evil is allowed to happen. We are just as guilty of committing an evil if we stay silent.

