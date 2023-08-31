Miracle at Lourdes? Priest who offered life for sex abuse victims healed | Fr. John Hollowell

Fr. John Hollowell chose to offer to God every moment of his priestly ministry — to repair the damage done to victims of clerical sexual abuse. When Fr. Hollowell was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer, Fr. Hollowell humbly embraced the Cross, turning to Christ’s own suffering. Thinking his earthly life was near its end, Fr. Hollowell made the pilgrimage to Lourdes, looking for a miracle cure at the famous Catholic shrine. As Fr. Hollowell journeyed to Lourdes and participated in the Lourdes bath, Fr. Hollowell discovered that his brain cancer had mysteriously disappeared. Now, this behind-the-scenes look reveals how Christ manifested His mercy in the life of Fr. Hollowell, demonstrating once again that God will not be outdone in generosity.

