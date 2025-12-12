MIRACLE of Virgin Mary: PROPHECY of Our Lady of Guadalupe Converts Millions

On the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen reflects upon the extraordinary miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The story and miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe demonstrates the Blessed Virgin Mary’s full motherhood over humanity and express her loving concern for all mankind.

Rather than the pursuit of worldly goods and possessions, the Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearance in Mexico in 1531 and the miraculous image of herself she left on St. Juan Diego’s tilma reveal that man must live for eternity. Watch now and join John-Henry Westen in this special reflection upon the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe and discover during this Advent Season why spiritual devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession is needed throughout the world more than ever.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten