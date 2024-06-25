MIRACLE! St. Michael statue on President Trump's bedside table: Fr. Altman tells the story
Fr. James Altman clarifies his remarks on Pope Francis which many construed as him wishing Pope Francis was in hell. Rather, he prays with John-Henry Westen for ‘Jorge Bergoglio’s’ conversion. And Fr. Altman also reveals the miraculous string of events which led to President Trump having a statue of St. Michael the Archangel on his bedside table.
June 25, 2024
