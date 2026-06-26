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MLB Pitchers Defy Pride Month with Bible Verses – And the DOJ Is Investigating

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The San Francisco Giants hosted Pride Night. Same-sex couples renewed their vows on the field. A drag queen presided. The national anthem was sung by an LGBTQ-affirming church. But three pitchers refused to bow. They inscribed Bible verses from Genesis on their caps—reclaiming the rainbow for God’s covenant, not the culture’s revolution.

Now the Department of Justice is investigating Major League Baseball for threatening to discipline these players. The three pitchers stood firm. And the faithful took notice.

Father Charles Murr and Frank Wright reflect on a growing movement: young men, athletes, students, repulsed not by homosexual persons, but by the celebration of a lifestyle that the Church has always called disordered. They see the Church, in its modern pandering, failing to offer the truth that these young men are already living: that homosexuality is a problem, not a virtue. It wounds souls. It destroys bodies.

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June 26, 2026

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