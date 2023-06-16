Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Mocking Christ! Disgrace at Dodger Stadium

These acts of mocking Christ at the Dodger Stadium cannot go unanswered. LifeSiteNews is co-sponsoring an international Catholic protest and Prayerful Procession against the LA Dodgers LGBT Pride Night on Friday, June 16. John-Henry Westen is personally attending, in partnership with Catholics for Catholics. John Yep, CEO of Catholics for Catholics, joins John-Henry Westen in anticipation of the brave Catholic protest that will shake the entire Catholic world.

Watch the entire show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/huge-catholics-rally-to-protest-lgbt-pride-at-dodger-stadium/

June 16, 2023

