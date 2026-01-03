Modern-day CRISIS: Exposing the Evil Agenda of Surrogacy | Frank Wright

In this powerful Rome Life Forum address, Frank Wright exposes surrogacy as a moral and civilizational catastrophe. He argues that the United States has become the global marketplace for buying and selling children, where women are treated as “gestational carriers” and babies as commercial products. Backed by legal cases, UN reports, and testimony from exploited mothers, Wright illustrates how the normalization of same-sex marriage and activist legal efforts enabled this billion-dollar trade. He also warns about future biotech threats, like artificial wombs, that aim to erase motherhood entirely.

