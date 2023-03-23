Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Modern Medicine Was Based on Christian Principles UNTIL NOW

Can this madness be stopped before it is too late? Modern Medicine Was Based on Christian Principles UNTIL THIS!

Canada’s disturbing slide into offering euthanasia as standard medical practice marks another disconcerting milestone in the degradation of civil society.

Even in cases where a person is not deemed terminally ill, Canadian patients and their guardians are now proffered the option of accepting and accelerating their deaths—all in the name of mercy.

Dr. Saba is now pushing back against the medical establishment’s pro-death efforts, and warning others of the perils that await them under the current regime.

March 23, 2023

