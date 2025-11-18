Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Modernism: The New Paganism | Frankly Ep. 14

Frank dives deep into the soul of modernism, exposing it as a movement that replaced God with the self, leaving behind a culture of “my truth,” moral chaos, and despair. Drawing from modernist icons like Virginia Woolf, Joyce, Yeats, and Camus, he reveals how art and literature became a mirror for self-worship and psychological ruin. In contrast, T. S. Eliot’s search for eternal truth through Four Quartets becomes a beacon of hope, showing that meaning exists only in Christ.

November 18, 2025

Modernism: The New Paganism | Frankly Ep. 14

