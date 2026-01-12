Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Modernist agenda REVEALED: Pope Pius X WARNED the Church | Frankly Ep. 18

Chapter Two of A Catechism of Modernism lays bare the core error at the heart of modernist theology: reducing religion to personal feeling and human sentiment. Divine revelation is displaced by emotion, and objective truth is sidelined in favor of individual experience. These ideas have found renewed expression today in synodality, “openness,” and so-called integral humanism, where doctrines become negotiable and Christ is no longer the center. Modernism replaces supernatural faith with a man-made system built on emotionalism, leading to doctrinal collapse, moral ambiguity, and the rise of practical atheism. Clear contrasts are drawn between authentic Catholic teaching and the sentimental religion now creeping into Church structures.

January 12, 2026

