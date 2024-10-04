Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Modesty brings us closer to Christ

Modesty is often seen as something primarily for women, but men are called to this virtue too. As followers of Christ, we must model our lives in a way that reflects His love and humility. Modesty isn’t just about clothing—it’s about our actions, words, and attitudes. Embracing modesty helps us grow in faith, live virtuously, and be a powerful witness of Christ’s love in the world. Let’s explore how men can live out modesty in their journey toward holiness.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ex-model-turned-pro-life-speaker-raising-children-doesnt-mean-women-cant-achieve-their-dreams-too/

October 4, 2024

