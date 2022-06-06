Ladies of LifeSite

Mom of 13 explains why homeschooling is best for raising children in the faith

Stella returns on this week's Ladies of LifeSite to interview Jade Nikolai, an American mother of 13 children, about her experience with homeschooling and why she believes more parents should do it.

Ladies of LifeSiteJune 6, 2022

Ladies of LifeSite

