Mom of 13 explains why homeschooling is best for raising children in the faith
Stella returns on this week's Ladies of LifeSite to interview Jade Nikolai, an American mother of 13 children, about her experience with homeschooling and why she believes more parents should do it.
Ladies of LifeSiteJune 6, 2022
About the Show
Ladies of LifeSite offers commentary on family life, what it’s like being a young adult in our contemporary age, the challenges that come with living faith-based lives in our modern culture, and more! Join us every week as we discuss current events in light of being daughters of God.
