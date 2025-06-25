More than a ‘Pride’ flag: These souls chose the CROSS

These heroes are breaking the silence on the trauma of the LGBTQ community and the healing they found in Jesus Christ. Their testimonies — raw, courageous, and full of grace — shatter the cultural lie that sexual deviancy leaves no scars. With sorrow and hope in their voices, they recount years of hidden pain transformed by God’s mercy. This isn’t a message of condemnation, it’s a call to healing. These stories are proof: No matter your past, Christ’s forgiveness is real, and His love restores what was lost. Help LifeSiteNews bring this message to more souls by supporting our work with a donation today.

