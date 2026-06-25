'Most people are choosing hell' – Fr. Fasching on the Church's silence on the last things

Many Catholics have lost their sense of eternity. And the silence on death, judgment, heaven, and hell has left souls unprepared for what awaits them.

Fr. Jeff Fasching delivers a stark warning to a Church that has abandoned its most essential mission: preaching the reality of eternal consequences. The Eucharist, he insists, is the anchor of the Christian life. Adoration is not optional piety, it is the highest activity of man, the foundation of all true action. Without it, everything else collapses.

Fr. Fasching goes on to address the modern presumption that most people are saved. Christ’s warning that “the road is narrow” is not a metaphor. “Most people are choosing hell,” he says, not as spectacle, but as realism. A call to conversion. A summons to repentance.

Suffering, he reminds us, is not evidence of God’s absence. It is proof of His closeness. The cross is not an interruption of God’s plan — it is the plan. And the choice before every Catholic is stark: comfort or sanctity. The world offers one. The Church offers the other. The faithful must decide which they will pursue.

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