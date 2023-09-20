Mother Miriam joyfully accepts LifeSiteNews prayer pledge

Leading grassroots pro-life prayer warriors and activists, LifeSiteLeague personally delivered to Mother Miriam LifeSiteNews’ prayer pledge to pray for her ministry as she celebrates her final vows. Watch now for Mother Miriam’s joyful reaction to the prayer pledge and her special message to LifeSiteNews and its prayer warriors.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/