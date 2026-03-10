Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Mother Miriam predicts Vatican will EXCOMMUNICATE SSPX

Mother Miriam joins John-Henry Westen to discuss the Society of Saint Pius X’s plan to consecrate new bishops in order to preserve traditional Catholic teaching and the Latin Mass. She argues the decision is not rebellion but a necessary step to ensure continuity as current SSPX bishops age and the society serves thousands of faithful worldwide. The conversation defends Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, suggesting his warnings about doctrinal drift have been vindicated. It also contrasts scrutiny of traditional Catholics with what they see as Vatican tolerance of doctrinal compromise on issues like China relations, ecumenism, and Marian theology.

March 10, 2026

