Mother Miriam shares her thoughts on Trump's immigration policies
On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam reads about the Catholic origins of Valentine’s Day, shares her thoughts on the USCCB’s opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies, and takes listener questions.
February 17, 2025
