Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Mother Miriam shares her thoughts on Trump's immigration policies

Mother Miriam Live

Mother Miriam Live

See More

On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam reads about the Catholic origins of Valentine’s Day, shares her thoughts on the USCCB’s opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies, and takes listener questions.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 17, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Mother Miriam shares her thoughts on Trump's immigration policies

Recent Videos

Here's the proper Catholic understanding of immigration

Recent Videos

My story of Our Lady of Lourdes | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos

Lent is almost here. Here's what you should do to prepare

Recent Videos

St. Francis de Sales: one of the most inspiring figures in Church history

Recent Videos

Protestant stereotypes about Catholics couldn't be further from the truth

Recent Videos

Every Christian family should model themselves on the Holy Family

Recent Videos

How Mary and Joseph had a valid marriage without consummating it

Recent Videos

How do I support women who are entering the convent?

Recent Videos

The forgotten traditions and history of Epiphany

Recent Videos

Were the Magi sinning by using astrology to find Jesus?

Recent Videos

Here's how to read Sacred Scripture in a fruitful way

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...