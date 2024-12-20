From Judaism to Christ: Mother Miriam’s Incredible Conversion Story

The powerful journey of Mother Miriam, who grew up in a devout Jewish family, explored evangelical Christianity, and ultimately embraced the fullness of truth in the Catholic Church established by Christ Himself.

Hear her inspiring testimony that reveals a deep search for God, spiritual transformation, and the call to a life of faith, hope, and love.

