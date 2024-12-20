Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

From Judaism to Christ: Mother Miriam’s Incredible Conversion Story

The powerful journey of Mother Miriam, who grew up in a devout Jewish family, explored evangelical Christianity, and ultimately embraced the fullness of truth in the Catholic Church established by Christ Himself.

Hear her inspiring testimony that reveals a deep search for God, spiritual transformation, and the call to a life of faith, hope, and love.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/faith-through-fire-mother-miriams-journey-and-the-courage-of-persecuted-christians/

December 20, 2024

From Judaism to Christ: Mother Miriam's Incredible Conversion Story

