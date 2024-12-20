From Judaism to Christ: Mother Miriam’s Incredible Conversion Story
The powerful journey of Mother Miriam, who grew up in a devout Jewish family, explored evangelical Christianity, and ultimately embraced the fullness of truth in the Catholic Church established by Christ Himself.
Hear her inspiring testimony that reveals a deep search for God, spiritual transformation, and the call to a life of faith, hope, and love.
Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/faith-through-fire-mother-miriams-journey-and-the-courage-of-persecuted-christians/
December 20, 2024
