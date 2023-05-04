Honor your mother this May with a tribute donation of any amount to LifeSite and we will send her a special LifeSite Mother’s Day card — Opportunity lasts until May 12!
Mother Miriam's URGENT Need from Catholics

Mother Miriam has an urgent need from fellow Catholics to find a new home for her religious order under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Strickland in Tyler Texas. This incredible opportunity to join forces with Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, allows you to be a part of her powerful spiritual legacy.

Reaching countless Catholics worldwide, Mother Miriam needs and deserves our unwavering support.

To support Mother Miriam’s effort to build a new monastery for her sisters, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/tylermonastery

Watch the entire show with Mother Mirium here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/watch-mother-miriam-live-with-john-henry-westen/

May 4, 2023

Mother Miriam's URGENT Need from Catholics

