Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Motherhood and Mission: Special episode with Activist Mommy

Mon Apr 19, 2021 - 11:22 am EST

In This Episode

You’re going to need a box of tissues for this episode! Elizabeth Johnston aka Activist Mommy joins the Ladies of LifeSite to discuss motherhood, mission, and being cognizant of the seasons one is in. She gives great encouragement to all mothers and reminds everyone about what is really important in life.

Johnston is a homeschooling mother of 10. She is also an amazing activist for defending life and family values. You can read more about her work here: https://elizabethjohnston.org/

