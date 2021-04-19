Motherhood and Mission: Special episode with Activist Mommy

You’re going to need a box of tissues for this episode! Elizabeth Johnston aka Activist Mommy joins the Ladies of LifeSite to discuss motherhood, mission, and being cognizant of the seasons one is in. She gives great encouragement to all mothers and reminds everyone about what is really important in life.

Johnston is a homeschooling mother of 10. She is also an amazing activist for defending life and family values. You can read more about her work here: https://elizabethjohnston.org/

You can subscribe to The Ladies of LifeSite on Spotify , Soundcloud, and on Acast.

You can still enter the win Pamela Acker’s book VACCINATION: A CATHOLIC PERSPECTIVE., sign-up to receive email alerts for the Ladies of LifeSite podcast here.