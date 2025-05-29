Motherhood is a mission, NOT a burden | Mother Miriam

Mother Miriam speaks directly to Catholic women, urging them to reject the lies of feminism and embrace the sacred vocation of motherhood. “The family is God’s idea,” she declares. Motherhood is rooted not in the world’s values but in divine truth. Drawing from Scripture, tradition, and the example of Our Lady, she reminds mothers that no career or title can rival the eternal dignity of forming souls for heaven. With clarity and love, she calls women to reclaim their role as the heart of the home and spiritual leaders in a culture that desperately needs them.

