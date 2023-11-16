Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Move over 50 Cent & Run-D.M.C., Álvaro Vega can top your rhyme

New and old hip-hop celebrities 50 Cent, Run-D.M.C. and others may have sensational talents and catchy rhymes, but emerging rap star Álvaro Vega enjoys a distinct advantage in the formation of his music: inspiration from his deeply held Catholic faith. A former seminarian, Álvaro Vega — under the pseudonym “Communion” — has dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel through music while conveying unapologetically pro-life and Catholic messages. Incorporating Bible verses and catechetical themes into his lyrics, Vega aims to create a sound that appeals to a much broader audience than traditional hip-hop alone. Join John-Henry Westen now as he discusses with Álvaro Vega his background, the events that led him to a life in music, and why Vega uses rap as his chosen medium to evangelize the culture.

November 16, 2023

