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Muslim Woman's Shocking Visions of Jesus & Mary

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

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She was raised Muslim, entered an arranged marriage in a devout Sunni household, and spent years searching for God within the boundaries of Islam. Then everything changed.

Nikki Kingsley joins John-Henry Westen to share the extraordinary story of how she encountered the Virgin Mary inside a Catholic cathedral—not as a distant figure, but as a living presence who spoke to her. Later came visions of Jesus, vivid and undeniable, culminating in a moment inside a Catholic church where she received what she could no longer deny: Christ is God.

Her conversion cost her family, her community, and everything she once knew. But what she found was worth the price. Kingsley now reflects on what it means to evangelize Muslims—not through argument alone, but through the witness of a life transformed. And at the center of it all stands Our Lady, who led her home.

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March 24, 2026

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