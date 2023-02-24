MUST WATCH: Trump predicts WW3. Meanwhile Vatican worried about Latin Mass, LGBT

Presidential candidate and former Republican President Donald Trump is predicting that World War 3 is imminent. Will rising tensions in Russia’s war in Ukraine launch a new world war? China is sensing its opportunity against the United States as the world’s superpower. Will geopolitical tensions escalate to nuclear war and the start of World War 3? Meanwhile, Pope Francis has launched another attack on the Traditional Latin Mass, banning the Latin Mass with further restrictions on local diocesan bishops. Bishops must now appeal to Rome in order to preserve the Latin Mass on behalf of traditional Catholics. Freedom fighters on the world stage and in the Church are flanked on every side by liberal progressives, and the LGBT empire is poised to crush the worldwide effort to build a culture of life for generations to come. FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

Faith & Reason

Share

