John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

My response to Pope Francis’ letter to Fr. James Martin

Fri Jul 2, 2021 - 4:50 pm EST

In this special episode, John-Henry unpacks the recent letter from Pope Francis to LGBT-promoting priest Fr. James Martin. He also has an important message for faithful bishops and shepherds of the Church. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/a-response-to-pope-francis-letter-to-fr-james-martin

