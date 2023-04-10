Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Mystic Receives Revelations from God About the Future

Catholic priest and visionary Fr. Michel Rodrigue has revealed prophecies he says he received from Our Lord — the coming of the Antichrist and the end-times. Is he a mystic that receives revelations from God about the future? Fr. Michel Rodrigue has been smeared as a con artist and a fraud.

Now, Fr. Michel Rodrigue is going on the record with authors Xavier Reyes-Aryal and John-Henry Westen, responding to accusations about perceived discrepancies in his private revelations.

April 10, 2023

