Nancy Pelosi's defiance: A tragic act of sacrilege

Nancy Pelosi has openly defied her bishop’s directive to abstain from receiving Holy Communion due to her unwavering support for abortion. In an act of pride and disregard for Church authority, Pelosi has publicly boasted about continuing to receive the Eucharist. Do her actions exemplify defiance against the Church’s teaching on worthiness to receive Communion, and what are the broader implications for Catholics witnessing such defiance? How should the faithful respond to this crisis of leadership and accountability within the Church?

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/christmas-banned-christianity-on-brink-of-extinction-in-syria/

January 6, 2025

