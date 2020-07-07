Podcast Image

Navy bans sailors from attending Mass, defying President Trump’s orders

Tue Jul 7, 2020 - 11:42 am EST

The U.S. Navy has issued a directive than bans its members from attending 'indoor religious services.' However, the order still allows them to use mass transit, host social gatherings of any size, and participate in protests. President Trump, meanwhile, has already declared churches to be essential during the coronavirus outbreak. The First Liberty law firm is suing the Navy, citing infringement on religious freedom.

