NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom has 'no regrets' for speaking out against China and losing his career
He first made headlines after legally changing his name to Freedom, then Entes Kanter Freedom proved he wasn't bluffing about standing up for freedom when he was fired from the NBA for speaking out against the crimes of the Chinese Communist Party.
LSNTVFebruary 18, 2022
