Netanyahu Prolonging War for Power? Corruption Exposed

Allegations are mounting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately extending the Gaza conflict for political survival. Critics argue that Netanyahu is using war as a shield against corruption charges and growing opposition within Israel. As global tensions rise, is this conflict about national security or personal power?

March 26, 2025

