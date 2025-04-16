Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Netflix CENSORS Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ?!

Netflix’s version of Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ has omitted the opening Scripture from Isaiah 53:5, replacing it with a 13-second blank screen. This verse, highlighting the prophecy of the Messiah’s suffering, is a pivotal connection between the Old Testament and Jesus’ crucifixion. The removal has raised concerns among viewers about the diminishing presence of biblical references in mainstream media. Netflix stated that it does not edit films but streams versions provided by distributors. The omission underscores ongoing debates about the portrayal of Christian content in contemporary platforms.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/netflix-version-of-mel-gibsons-passion-of-the-christ-omits-old-testament-prophecy-about-jesus/

April 16, 2025

