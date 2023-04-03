Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

18-Year-Old Maria Middleton passed away from a dangerous cancer — an inoperable brain tumor. But this high school senior inspired thousands to live lives of faith, hope, and love even as she faced incredible difficulties that no high school student should have to face. Now, Maria Middleton’s father, Brian, is speaking out about his daughter’s holy life in a new interview that just may be the start of a new saint in the making. Will the Catholic Church receive its newest teenage saint? Don’t miss out on Maria Middleton’s lasting legacy about the Culture of Life’s biggest hope — life after death.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 3, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Recent Videos
1:02:01

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Recent Videos
0:44:53

Pilots strike back against United Airlines vax mandate with lawsuit

Recent Videos
0:30:23

Twin baby girls: Conjoined and doomed to die | A mother's moving testimony

Recent Videos
0:58:55

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

Recent Videos
0:43:42

The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

Recent Videos
0:24:36

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

Recent Videos
0:34:58

NOW in Rome: Married priesthood next on Pope Francis' agenda?

Recent Videos
0:28:43

All glory to God: The fascinating life & faith of boxing champion Tyson Fury

Recent Videos
0:34:23

EXPOSED: Euthanasia in Canada is now disguised as palliative care

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...