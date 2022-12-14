New book changing lives for married couples with infertility

Problems with fertility are on the rise, but the answer is not In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Join John-Henry Westen as discusses with Dr. Marie Meaney, author of the new book "When Expecting Doesn't Happen, Turning Infertility into a Journey of Hope," which includes the dos and don'ts of speaking with married couples grieving with the hardship of infertility and how the IVF industry exploits the miracle of life.

The John-Henry Westen Show

