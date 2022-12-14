New book changing lives for married couples with infertility
Problems with fertility are on the rise, but the answer is not In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Join John-Henry Westen as discusses with Dr. Marie Meaney, author of the new book "When Expecting Doesn't Happen, Turning Infertility into a Journey of Hope," which includes the dos and don'ts of speaking with married couples grieving with the hardship of infertility and how the IVF industry exploits the miracle of life.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Marie_Meaney_121422
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 14, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email