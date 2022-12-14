The John-Henry Westen Show

New book changing lives for married couples with infertility

Problems with fertility are on the rise, but the answer is not In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Join John-Henry Westen as discusses with Dr. Marie Meaney, author of the new book "When Expecting Doesn't Happen, Turning Infertility into a Journey of Hope," which includes the dos and don'ts of speaking with married couples grieving with the hardship of infertility and how the IVF industry exploits the miracle of life.

