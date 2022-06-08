The Van Maren Show

New book makes a convincing Christian case for not going to college

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Timothy Gordon, Catholic podcaster and author, about a new book he co-wrote titled Don't Go to College: A Case for Revolution. It is set to be released in August.

