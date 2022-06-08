New book makes a convincing Christian case for not going to college
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Timothy Gordon, Catholic podcaster and author, about a new book he co-wrote titled Don't Go to College: A Case for Revolution. It is set to be released in August.
The Van Maren ShowJune 8, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
New book makes a convincing Christian case for not going to college
-
Abortion in Iran: Middle Eastern filmmaker goes inside the battle for life in his country
-
The Sexual Revolution has massacred society's Christian values
-
Jonathon Van Maren tells Canadian March for Life to reject the 'sick world' of pro-abortionists
-
Polls showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade are misleading: here's why