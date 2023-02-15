New documentary offers a path from porn addiction to freedom in Jesus Christ
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Jacob Valk and John-Michael Bout, producers of the anti-porn documentary "Into the Light." The group discusses the tendency to "over-spiritualize" the issue of porn addiction, whether you should consider cutting out mainstream entertainment and social media to help you avoid porn, and the shocking extent to which even Christian marriages can be damaged by "porn-shaped brains."
The Van Maren ShowFebruary 15, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
