New documentary offers a path from porn addiction to freedom in Jesus Christ

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Jacob Valk and John-Michael Bout, producers of the anti-porn documentary "Into the Light." The group discusses the tendency to "over-spiritualize" the issue of porn addiction, whether you should consider cutting out mainstream entertainment and social media to help you avoid porn, and the shocking extent to which even Christian marriages can be damaged by "porn-shaped brains."

The Van Maren Show

