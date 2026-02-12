Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

New END TIMES movie as laid out in Bible: Timeline of PROPHECY

Simon Delacre, filmmaker behind the upcoming theatrical release The Apocalypse of Saint John, sits down with John-Henry Westen to unveil a cinematic vision of the Book of Revelation unlike anything Hollywood has produced. Rejecting the dark, dystopian lens through which popular culture filters the end times, Delacre insists Revelation is first and foremost a prophecy of hope, one that explicitly promises a blessing to those who read and hear it.

February 12, 2026

