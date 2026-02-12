New END TIMES movie as laid out in Bible: Timeline of PROPHECY

Simon Delacre, filmmaker behind the upcoming theatrical release The Apocalypse of Saint John, sits down with John-Henry Westen to unveil a cinematic vision of the Book of Revelation unlike anything Hollywood has produced. Rejecting the dark, dystopian lens through which popular culture filters the end times, Delacre insists Revelation is first and foremost a prophecy of hope, one that explicitly promises a blessing to those who read and hear it.

Get tickets here: https://www.fathomentertainment.com/releases/the-apocalypse-of-st-john/

For more information, visit their site: https://www.apocalypserevealed.com/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten