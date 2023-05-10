Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
New film series explores evidence for biblical Exodus, location of Mount Sinai
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by Tim Mahoney, the documentarian behind the Patterns of Evidence films that show the archaeological evidence for biblical events.
May 10, 2023
