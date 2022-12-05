message
message
The John-Henry Westen Show

New forensic files expose fake Sr. Lucy of Fatima?

A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggest that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double -- that is to say an imposter -- by the Shadow Church.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 5, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More