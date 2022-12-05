New forensic files expose fake Sr. Lucy of Fatima?
A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggest that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double -- that is to say an imposter -- by the Shadow Church.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 5, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
-
Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan
-
Scott Hahn: How to get over the 'Hippie Hangover' and fix 'Wreck-ovation of the 70s and 80s'
-
The poor have a name. Silent Children's Mission is dedicated to serving them