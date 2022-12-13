New information suggests money grab against holy Catholic nuns
Lawyer and former board member of the closed Carmel in Philadelphia Brody Hale speaks out in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale, providing new information on Carmel's seizure that suggests a 'money grab' is underway by dark forces within the Church.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Money_Grab_121322
LSNTVDecember 13, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!
Get episodes via email