Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

New photo shows Joe Biden sacrilegiously receiving Holy Communion

Tue Jul 27, 2021 - 2:28 pm EST

In This Episode

John-Henry discusses the issue of pro-abortion Catholic politicians being given Communion, after LifeSite exclusively released an image of Biden receiving the Eucharist over the weekend. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-new-photo-shows-pro-abortion-biden-receiving-communion-this-saturday

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL