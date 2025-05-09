New Pope Leo XIV– Hints of Hope and THE Sign to Watch For
LSNTVSee More
The historic election of Pope Leo XIV (Robert Prevost)—the first American pope—and whether his early gestures signal a return to tradition or more Vatican ambiguity. The Church stands at a crossroads. Will Pope Leo XIV end the confusion—or prolong it? John-Henry urges Catholics to pray, stay vigilant, and trust in Our Lady’s intercession as this pivotal papacy unfolds.
READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
May 9, 2025
Comments