New Pope Leo XIV– Hints of Hope and THE Sign to Watch For

The historic election of Pope Leo XIV (Robert Prevost)—the first American pope—and whether his early gestures signal a return to tradition or more Vatican ambiguity. The Church stands at a crossroads. Will Pope Leo XIV end the confusion—or prolong it? John-Henry urges Catholics to pray, stay vigilant, and trust in Our Lady’s intercession as this pivotal papacy unfolds.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/

May 9, 2025

