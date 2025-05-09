New Pope Leo XIV– Hints of Hope and THE Sign to Watch For

The historic election of Pope Leo XIV (Robert Prevost)—the first American pope—and whether his early gestures signal a return to tradition or more Vatican ambiguity. The Church stands at a crossroads. Will Pope Leo XIV end the confusion—or prolong it? John-Henry urges Catholics to pray, stay vigilant, and trust in Our Lady’s intercession as this pivotal papacy unfolds.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten