New pro-life battle: Exposing the dangers of chemical abortions under the Biden regime

With LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale on the ground, pro-life activists called for a ban on chemical abortions outside the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington D.C. With brick and mortar abortion mills closing every day, the Biden regime now becomes the largest abortion provider in America under HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

LSNTVJune 29, 2022

