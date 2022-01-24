LifeSite Special Report

NEW pro-life ministry exists to hold abortion facilities accountable for medical malpractice

Missy Martinez-Stone, founder of Reprotection, discusses with Danielle Zuccaro her new pro-life organization which exists to hold abortion facilities accountable for medical malpractice. To find out more information about Reprotection, please visit www.reprotection.org.

