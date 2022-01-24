NEW pro-life ministry exists to hold abortion facilities accountable for medical malpractice
Missy Martinez-Stone, founder of Reprotection, discusses with Danielle Zuccaro her new pro-life organization which exists to hold abortion facilities accountable for medical malpractice. To find out more information about Reprotection, please visit www.reprotection.org.
LifeSite Special ReportJanuary 24, 2022
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Recent VideosSee More
-
COVID jabs vs religious liberty: 'Essential, fundamental freedom under attack like never before'
-
'When Roe gets overturned, our work is really going to get busy': Pro-life lawyer and activist
-
NEW pro-life ministry exists to hold abortion facilities accountable for medical malpractice
-
Pro-life sidewalk advocates 'stand in the gap and God does the rest'
-
Life Runner founder encourages Christians to carry their cross daily for the pro-life cause