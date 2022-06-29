New pro-life project helps women understand what happens to their body during chemical abortions
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with pro-life activist Christina Bennett for a discussion about AbortionProcedures.com, a new Live Action project using video animations to explain what actually happens during abortion and providing pro-life resources to women and doctors.
The Van Maren ShowJune 29, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
