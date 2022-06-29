The Van Maren Show

New pro-life project helps women understand what happens to their body during chemical abortions

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with pro-life activist Christina Bennett for a discussion about AbortionProcedures.com, a new Live Action project using video animations to explain what actually happens during abortion and providing pro-life resources to women and doctors.

