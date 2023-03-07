New revelations of a former abortionist: Holocaust made me pro-life
Even those who are “hard of heart” cannot escape the truth of the natural law. That is what former abortionist turned pro-life advocate Dr. Kathi Aultman found out in her early years as an obstetrician-gynecologist. Having had an abortion herself, she was initially convinced as a doctor that she could never force a woman to carry a child to term. Over time, however, the horrific things she began to see in her practice gnawed at her.
The sight of unwanted children being destroyed in the womb turned her away from performing abortions, but it wasn’t until she read an article on the Holocaust that she became inexorably pro-life. Join LifeSiteNews journalist Andreas Wailzer as he goes one-on-one with Dr. Aultman to discover the nature of her conversion and what has led her to work toward building a Culture of Life.
March 7, 2023
