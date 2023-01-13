New revelations suggest that the Vatican dishonored Pope Benedict XVI
Faith & ReasonJanuary 13, 2023
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
Recent VideosSee More
-
New revelations suggest that the Vatican dishonored Pope Benedict XVI
-
ENCORE: The Vatican conference that called inviting the Jews to embrace Jesus 'anti-Semitic'
-
ENCORE: The 2030 goal for the New World Order involves the Catholic Church
-
Does Our Lady of Fatima prophecy mass starvation if Russia is not consecrated? | ENCORE
-
Globalist cabal continues its oppression: Will the public's resistance be enough?