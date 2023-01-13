Faith & Reason

New revelations suggest that the Vatican dishonored Pope Benedict XVI

Tune in now and hear from expert analyst Liz Yore, Fr. James Altman, and John-Henry Westen as they observe the cold and impersonal funeral homily delivered by globalist and communist-sympathizing Pope Francis — who mentioned Pope Benedict XVI by name only once. With every passing day, new shocking revelations continue to emerge, showing that that the ‘Deep Church’ under Pope Francis seeks to dismantle the legacy of Pope Benedict XVI and his faithful predecessors. Globalists treat everyone who stands in their way — like faithful and traditional Catholics — as faceless opposition. This was made clear during the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI. Watch now for the latest analysis and find out more. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

