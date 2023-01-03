New Secret Connections Revealed in Shroud of Turin, Eucharistic Miracles?
Dr. Scott French is a practicing board certified Emergency Physician who has taken a deeper look into the AB blood type and other connecting medical evidence of Eucharistic Miracles and the Shroud of Turin — the burial cloth of the crucified Jesus. Was this the true burial cloth of Jesus? Does the Shroud of Turin reveal new proof of the Resurrection? What do Eucharistic miracles say about the Shroud’s authenticity? New forensic evidence is shedding light on these and other shocking revelations. Tune in now and discover how
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 3, 2023
