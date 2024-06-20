‘New World Order,’ Jerusalem Temple – Two key goals for this religious group hastening ‘Messiah’
We’ve seen “everything you need to know about the Antichrist.” Now let’s see how this major Hasidic group’s goals and ideas line up frighteningly close to those of the Antichrist and what could hasten his coming.
Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/influential-religious-group-pushing-for-messiah-jerusalem-temple-new-world-order/
June 20, 2024
